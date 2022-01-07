I watch the show “Home Town” on T V and need your help contacting Ben. He made, and I only caught the end of it, a lineal dove tail cut as opposed to a right angle cut (which there are jigs for). I have been trying to find out how to do the linear joints for a couple of years.
I make custom hardwood doors and I am looking for that type of joint. It’s the strongest. I cannot find any info even from Lee River Our local wood working specialty store
Byron Goch
British Columbia, Canada
Fentanyl killing more young adults that COVID
I watch as many of Joe Biden’s speaches on television as I can and all he talks about is covid. He never mentions Fentanyl and there’s a good reason for this. Over a specific period of time more people between the age of eighten and forty eight died from an overdose of Fentanyl than covid. He doesn’t talk about Fentanyl because he knows that for a large part he is responsible for this.
The first day he was in office he signed a proclamation to stop building President Trump’s wall. The wall wouldn’t have stopped the flow of Fentanyl but it certainly would have slowed it down. Also the wall would have slowed the hoard of illegal immigrants. Some of which are carring drugs.
The Border Patrol’s main job had to cease so they could baby sit and that aided in allowing the Fentanyl in. Secretary of Homeland Security Mayorkas has to shoulder part of the blame also. You hardly ever see Mayorkas on television, but Vice President Harris lays a lot of eggs and has to come on television to cackle.
The Governor of Texas and the texas tax payers are trying to hold the line with no help from the Federal Government. All President Biden is interested in is illegal votes.
God help us the President isn’t going to.
Ott Martin
Ellisville
