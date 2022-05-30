While touring a campus with the school principal, I noticed a non-student.
When asked his business on campus, the Hispanic male answered that he came to visit his girlfriend during her break. I stated “You need to leave ASAP because you could be charged with trespassing.”
At our next School Board Meeting, I stated all of the facts and that we need more control in our Jones County Schools. Only persons allowed on campus would be enrolled students, teachers, and staff. Others would require a reservation listing a Number, Name, Date, Time, and Purpose. Violators would be fined, etc. All doors need locks with exit systems. Tire spikes would control entries and exits. We need more work on these areas. Firearm training for Teachers and Staff will stop you and me from having Unchristian thinking???
Join the FREE STATE CITIZEN ACTION UNION WE NEED YOU. Let us start again to show our TEACHERS and KIDS, WE LOVE THEM
Russell Leroy Hamilton
