With the current sad state of affairs under the “leadership” of the Biden Administration, I find myself wondering what, if anything, I can do to help rectify the situation. With grassroots organizations becoming more prominent in the effort to change the direction of the Country, it occurs to me that maybe I can put together a grassroots endeavor of my own.
It can be interesting to consider the origins of the inspiration for ideas such
as this. At least once every work day I pass a relatively new billboard facing the northbound lane of I-59 in Laurel which, in an apparent effort to make our roads and highways safer, reads, “IF YOU’RE HIGH, JUST DON’T DRIVE.” It seems like a logical piece of advice for the safety of everyone on the road, although I have to wonder how effective it really might be based on the target audience. Is the average person who might actually consider driving in such a mental state really going to be influenced by the message. But I digress...
The inspiration I received after passing the billboard numerous times is more directly related to offering similar advice to the citizens of the once-great nation we call home. In this seriously important election year, I can’t bring myself to simply remain quiet when there might be some glimmer of hope that I could potentially have some degree of positive influence on the future of America. I hope to see us taking the first monumental steps toward what I call “The Great American Turn Around.”
I remain convinced that our best hope is the return of Donald Trump to the White House. While some people feel that he needs to pass the torch to someone new and fresh, I have to believe that he is the only one capable of dealing with the personal and political assault that is sure to take place following the election of any Republican president. Knowing now so much more of what to expect than he did when he took office in 2017, he has the ability to start from Day One cleaning out the riffraff using his personal experience rather than taking advice from the professional experts the way he too often did the first time around.
There’s nothing quite like knowing who your real friends are and we all have learned a lot since 2016. Let him get things back on track and then hand it off to the next generation. Now is the time to get a head-start on the next Trump Administration by electing people who will support him as president beginning immediately after he is sworn in next time. Take this golden opportunity to send the Washington elitists presently in the U.S. Capitol home sooner than later.
I have known people who continue to vote democrat simply because “my daddy and my daddy’s daddy voted democrat.” By now it should be obvious to everyone that the democrat party just ain’t what it once was. Even large swaths of so-called republicans continue to demonstrate that they apparently are confused about which party they should have signed up for. I can’t help feeling that the commonly used expression RINO is possibly an affront to the respected rhinoceros population. Therefore I humbly submit the new hopefully less offensive term “RepublicRAT” to better describe the aforementioned confused souls. Bless their hearts...
I humbly submit, for your consideration, the result of my extended deep thinking and lengthy contemplation.
In hopes of furthering the cause of taking America back to genuinely better times, I have established the latest grassroots political action alliance. Following the example of the T.E.A. (Taxed Enough Already) Party of 2010, I have officially founded the H.E.Y. Movement (Had Enough Yet???). My goal is to pass along to as many Americans as possibly, with my limited resources, a most pressing message which, incidentally, was inspired by the billboard by the Interstate that I pass regularly: “IF YOU’RE STUPID, JUST DON’T VOTE!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.