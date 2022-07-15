Joe Biden is missing his chance in becoming the second worst President and rate even above Jimmy Carter. He has lots of money to spend and is printing more as fast as he can.
Every migrant that crosses the border is handed a bag with a cell phone and I’m sure a credit card in it. He also has to pay the phone bill every month. He then charters a bus to carry them either to the airport or some big city where he furnishes them with rooms, food and health care for I don’t know how long, maybe years.
The point I’m trying to make is that he is spending more than sixty thousand on each migrant and they are not even citizens and have never payed any tax. This is his big chance for greatness.
He could give everyone with a driver License an electric car for less than he spends on each migrant. I prefer a pick up and have been leaving the keys in my truck at night in case he wants to bring mine in the middle of the night. I would be more than pleased if I came out in the morning and there was my Electric Pickup.
P.S. I might even vote for him in 2024. But I would have to still hold my nose.
– Ott Martin
Ellisville
Confused by inconsistency
I was shocked when I watched Outnumbered on Fox News today. Richard Fowler was the non-child producing person on the program. and while the program was on President Biden spoke about abortion rights.
Both Richard and Joe used the forbiden word woman many times. For the last month or so they have said the words woman or man were forbiden. You are supposed to say child bearing person (women) or non-child bearing person (man).
I have been training myself to say these phrases for over a month and today they both used the word woman numerous times on today show. Now I’m really confused.
I don’t know what to call those people. I also don’t have a clue as to what Joe was talking about today.
– Ott Martin
Ellisville
