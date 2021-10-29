I have a few words to say about Jim’s editorial in the Oct. 16 edition (“The Cost of No More Mean Tweets”): kudos, bravo, well said, preach it Bro!!
Also, in the same issue, Chief Buck Torske’s article “This is Not a Drill.”: I am a
retired Chief Petty Officer, USNR. I know exactly what he is talking about. No matter a person’s day-to-day ship-board “job” — from cook to gunner’s mate — his or her first responsibility is the safety of the ship.
So it is with all of us who are ship-mates on the good ship USA: Our ship is in peril! Her safety takes precedent over all your daily routines. DO YOUR DUTY!
Harold Anderson
Laurel
Thank for printing Alcohol article
Thank you for publishing Mr. Aaron Olsen’s article on alcohol. He is right on.
If people would just read this before taking that first drink, our world would be so much better. Also enjoy reading Mr. Jim and Mr. Buck Torske. Laurel Leader-Call is so educational!
Bobbie Douglas
Waynesboro
Nothing is ever ‘free’
We have around a dozen millionaires and multi-millionaires mostly actors coming on T.V. every few minutes, day and night, screaming out “It’s free” or “It’ll cost zero.”
They are so eager to add money to their fortunes they don’t care if it is a lie. They have no shame.
The only way it could be free is if the government paid for your birth and upkeep til death. If during your life you held a job and got a paycheck you would know, “It Ain’t Free.”
Ott Martin
Ellisville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.