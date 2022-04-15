I was really embarrassed when I read about the “Mother of the Year” assaulting the young lady umpire from Ellisville following a youth softball game. I have played in hundreds of baseball and softball games and never once saw or heard of one of the umpires being assaulted.
Oh, I may not have agreed with all the calls that the umpires made and we let them know it but that was the end of it. I coached in hundreds of baseball and softball games and the umpires always had the games under control. Again, I had my say to the umpire if I did not agree with a call but that was the end of my outburst. I was glad to see where Elvin Ulmer said the “Mother of the Year” will not be allowed on the premises again at the Sportsplex. That sort of conduct is bad enough but even worse at a youth league contest.
Charley Bryant
Laurel
God’s word on homosexuality
Leviticus 18:22 — Thou shalt not lie with mankind, as with womankind: it is abomination.
Abomination being something that is so wicked and vile that God hates it Leviticus 20:13 — If a man also lie with mankind, as he lieth with a woman, both of them have committed an abomination: they shall surely be put to death; their blood shall be upon them.
Read the 19th chapter of Genesis verses 1-24. God set 2 angels to Sodom. Lot invited them to spend the night at his house, not knowing they were angels. The men of the city beat on Lot’s door, wanting to know these men. (Know in the Bible, such as here means to have sex with.) Lot pleaded with them to not do so wickedly, even offering his two virgin daughters to them, but they wanted the men. God destroyed the city with fire and brimstone.
Homosexuality was greatly the cause of the downfall of the great Roman Empire and some if not all the other great Empires of the world.
Paul, the Apostle, had addressed the subject in his epistle to the Romans, in the
first chapter, verses 26-27. Whatever your view and opinion of God’s Word is, His Word is Supreme and one day you will stand before Holy God and answer to Him for all your actions. He is a God of Love and offers each of us forgiveness for all our sins and wrong doings. And that is simply believe His Word and do what it tells us to do — believe on the Lord Jesus and ask Him to forgive us of our sins.
B.J. Anderson
Laurel
Fed up with arrogance
Have you ever been fed up with something. Well, I’m fed up. Now, I know this is small and not going to change much.
But maybe I will change the hearts or manners of a few good Christians. It’s from the “old good Christians” I hear this and ‘only hear this.” They ask, How old are you — I have to use a walking stick to get around. I tell them, I’m seventy. They say look at me I’m 80, 90, 91, 92, 93, 94, etc. no stick! I use to think to myself, but now I think out loud. “I say, Mr., you should praiseing the Lord, instead of boasting to me. If 10 thousand boast of you, Glory to God. But if you boast one time on yourself — you sin.”
Proverbs 27:2: Let another praise you, and not your own mouth, a stranger and your own lips.
Proverbs 25:14: Like clouds and wind without rain is a man who boats of a gift he does not give.
James 4:6: As it is, you boast in your arrogance. All such boasting is evil. Don’t get me wrong. I hope to “fist fight” Paul one day to prove I’m “chief amongst sinners!” May God bless all at the Leader-Call!
F. Handel
