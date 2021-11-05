I was separated from my family not wanting them to be alone years ago. I was sent to a foreign country for an extended period of time. I was finally returned home to find my family in need of a bread winner. The little money they got while I was gone was barely enough to live on.
I, nor my family, has yet to receive our four hundred and fifty thousand dollars at this time. We are American citizens, born in the United States. I understand the United States has come into a pile of money, so much that they are considering giving illegal criminal alien’s families as much as nine hundred thousand dollars each.
I know our president’s mind is slipping but I feel that American citizens should come first. As a citizen who has fulfilled his duty to his country I look forward to receiving my money.
OT Martin
Ellisville
Biden sounds like Joseph Stalin
Joe Stalin said, “It does not matter who votes. It only matters who counts the votes”. This could have been said by Joe Biden.
Stalin said this after WWII when he said there will be fair elections.
Thomas D. Maute
Moselle
