The blueprint for dissent has been laid out, and in the unlikeliest of places. We all love to rib our neighbors in the Great White North for their funny accents and bagged milk, but the past week has shown they may be more ready to fight than we are.
The truckers of Ottawa and Alberta showed that much when they surrounded Parliament and blocked border crossings. This right here is the way, this is how you change things, by being unmovable and being loud. So unmovable in fact, that the Mounties were completely powerless to move the truckers who had blocked the Alberta border crossing, especially after local farmers joined the fight on their tractors, encircling the cops.
Now we hear that the military might be brought in to move the Ottawa truckers, which remains to be seen, but teaches an important lesson: The institutions we were taught to respect have become nothing more than tools of authoritarians.
“We’re just doing our jobs” says the cop dragging an unmasked old woman out of church or the soldier checking vaccine papers. Another group of people was “just doing their job” in Germany circa the late 1930s, if I recall correctly.
However the trucker convoy situation ends, they’ve shown us that threatening politicians comfort works. The only way we get out from under the thumb of these tyrant’s is by being annoying to the point they can’t ignore us anymore. Make them come throw you out.
Tyler Bickham
Laurel
Need more Reggies and Walkers in football
Years ago I watched football now and then. I’ve seen one “Super Bowl” and would not have watched it but for “Reggie White.”
This world needs more “Reggies and Herschel Walkers.
I’ve had someone to ask me who’s ahead on a ballgame as I had the T.V. on to look “macho” I guess.
I would tell them, I don’t know, Hell, I don’t even know who’s playing and it would be the fourth quarter.
“I grew up on Friday night fights. That’s gone with the wind.”
Like a lot of other good things. I guess I’m just old and outdated, like some thinks our constitution and Bill of Rights are.
F. Handel Craft
Shady Grove
Dems urge on rioters, blame Republicans
Democrats gathered at the capitol building from all over the United States to celebrate the greatest windfall in the history of politics. On January Six last year around two hundred drunken idiots urged on by the democrats penetrated the Capitol Building armed only with pepper spray, fire extinguishers, and fifths of vodka as weapons. It was probably the biggest disgrace in history. Vice Pres. Harris compared it to Pearl Harbor and Nine Eleven so I’m sure they will try to make it a national holiday although the Republican party had nothing to do with it.
This reminds me of some of the others I watch on television. The party that has done some misdeed, in this case the democrats, helps a bunch of idiots get drunk then urges them, in this case to Breach the Capital Building and blame it on the Republican Party.
I would like to add to this letter but feel like it might cause it not to be printed in the paper.
If the murder that took place by the capital police would have been a complete reversal and a white officer had murdered a black woman the officer would be in the penitentiary at this time. He was in no immediate danger when he fired the shot.
Ott Martin
Ellisville
