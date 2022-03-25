Well folks our illustrious State Legislature is stymied again. Where in the world can such a prosperous state as Mississippi put two billion dollars of ARPA money to good use?
Let me solve your problem- Roads and Bridges in our state can use all that money and more for repair and or replacement. Now on to another problem that needs an answer- our State taxes. Solution- Do not change our states’ income tax structure. Do away with taxes on food. I can assure the illustrious body that not one person will condemn them for doing away with the taxes on food. Last problem that needs an answer- Philip Gunn and Delbert Hosemann - Throw them both out next election. I cannot (unfortunately) vote against Gunn — I do not live in his district. I am fortunate to live in State Senator Chris McDaniel’s district.
Well this article took me about ten minutes to write - I solved (in my humble opinion three problems in that short period using a little common sense. Reasons I can do that - I am not a lawyer or a politician. I have no promises to keep, no axes to grind and no dreams of furthering my political nest.
Sidney D. Twiner
Ellisville
