My name is Doug Davis and I have lived in the Laurel area most of my life. I went to the Fair Grounds today for my second virus shot. Just like the first one I want to comment on the outstanding job the National Guard is doing in supervising this operation.
For both trips this was the most professional operation I have seen in a very long time! Everyone there knew what they were doing. From the time I pulled in the parking lot till they told me a could go was less than thirty minutes in both cases. That included the fifteen minutes I was required to wait after getting my shot.
All we hear now days is how bad things are getting done. Not these folks! Far better than I expected. If the rest of the Government could get things done like these folks are it would be a far better place. Just wanted to say fantastic job these people are doing!
Doug Davis, Jones County
