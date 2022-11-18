A lot of people are scratching their heads wondering what happened to the Red Wave which was supposed to sweep the nation. Well, now we know. We aren’t exactly who we thought we were.
I grew up in Gulfport in the 1950’s and 60’s. We were a respectable, peaceful city, yet behind the scenes was the Dixie Mafia, a dry county that wasn’t dry. Illegal gambling downtown, right across from the train depot and prostitution at our landmark Markham hotel. The Biloxi strip was just down the road, local officials took payoffs. We had crime, but a smaller population. Corrupt mayors, police chiefs and county sheriffs. In high school, we didn’t have drugs, we had alcohol. We had teenage wild parties and girls who would fool around, parents who drank a lot, and divorced and had affairs and corrupt politicians. The Coast was where everyone came to do all those things they didn’t want the folks back home to know about. We simply looked the other way and pretended we were better than we were. I saw a lot of it, my father was an auxiliary policeman, so I heard things I shouldn’t and saw things I wasn’t supposed to see. Human nature hasn’t changed snd change is a difficult process, hard to face. Perhaps that’s why the mid term elections disappointed us.
