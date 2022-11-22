What can we do about violence so prevalent in our nation today? I believe the answer that would help the most is simple. “PUT BIBLE READING and PRAYER” back in our schools and allow the “TEN COMMANDMENTS” to be exhibited in public places.
I remember learning in the fourth grade in the Laurel public schools the following scriptures — the first Psalm, the 23rd Palm, the Lord’s Prayer, And I Corinthians 12, the love chapter of the Bible.
The Bible teaches “Love thy neighbor as thyself. If you love your neighbor you will not want to do him any harm. In the 10th chapter of Luke, a lawyer came to Jesus and in talking to Jesus, asked Him, “Who is my neighbor?” Jesus related to him the parable of the Good Samaritan. Luke 10:29-37. The man hurt in the ditch was a Jew. The Jews and the Samaritans were arch enemies, but the Samaritan ministered to the Jew while two fellow Jews passed on by.
Everyone we come on contact with is our neighbor.
While so many today do not take the Bible seriously, one day there is coming a day of judgment when we each will stand before a Holy GOD and give an account of our lives according to the things GOD has written in the Bible. Are you ready for that day
P.S. In Junior High and High School, we had chapel and Bible reading and prayer each day.
