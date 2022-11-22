What can we do about violence so prevalent in our nation today? I believe the answer that would help the most is simple. “PUT BIBLE READING and PRAYER” back in our schools and allow the “TEN COMMANDMENTS” to be exhibited in public places.

I remember learning in the fourth grade in the Laurel public schools the following scriptures — the first Psalm, the 23rd Palm, the Lord’s Prayer, And I Corinthians 12, the love chapter of the Bible.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.