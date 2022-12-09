Disillusioned is the only respectable term I can think of to describe it. In another spurt of responsible adult behavior, I attended my second-ever Jones County School Board meeting. Having no children, school age or otherwise, it was primarily a showing of support for Buck Torske and the Free State Citizens Action Union that motivated me to attend. However, being a responsible Jones County taxpayer also contributed to my desire to see our public servants in action (or a lack thereof.) To say the least, it was a less than inspiring experience.

In early October Buck presented the Board Members with a packet of information, suggestions, questions, etc. for their review. There is a lot going on in the field of education that would likely scare a lot of parents if they were aware. We discovered, after Buck inquired, that apparently none of the members bothered to read the document he had put considerable effort into composing. Other than that negative response, I don’t recall a single Board Member showing any interest in what Buck had to say during his presentation.

