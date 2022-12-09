Disillusioned is the only respectable term I can think of to describe it. In another spurt of responsible adult behavior, I attended my second-ever Jones County School Board meeting. Having no children, school age or otherwise, it was primarily a showing of support for Buck Torske and the Free State Citizens Action Union that motivated me to attend. However, being a responsible Jones County taxpayer also contributed to my desire to see our public servants in action (or a lack thereof.) To say the least, it was a less than inspiring experience.
In early October Buck presented the Board Members with a packet of information, suggestions, questions, etc. for their review. There is a lot going on in the field of education that would likely scare a lot of parents if they were aware. We discovered, after Buck inquired, that apparently none of the members bothered to read the document he had put considerable effort into composing. Other than that negative response, I don’t recall a single Board Member showing any interest in what Buck had to say during his presentation.
From what I understand, the Board did vote to spend several thousand dollars on a program designed to teach something called Social and Emotional Learning. I’m not overly familiar with this concept but whenever I see terms like “develop healthy identities” and “advance educational equity” I get nervous. I always got the impression that teaching things like science, arithmetic, history (the un-rewritten version) and civics were the foundation of American education. Pardon me if I display difficulty in adjusting to the new woke (a stupid word, in my humble opinion) agenda that has crept into the field of indoctrination / I meant to say education (not really).
For what my previously mentioned humble opinion is worth, I would urge everyone with any interest and/or curiosity about the current state of Jones County Education to attend at least one School Board Meeting; the sooner, the better. Just don’t expect to be overly impressed.
I can’t help wondering if maybe students’ interests might be better served to drop out of public school at the first opportunity and pursue a G.E.D.
