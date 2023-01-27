Everyone seems to have a big problem trying to figure out how the documents got over to the Penn Biden Center and also to Joe’s house. We all know that Joe being the President surly wouldn’t lie about a thing like that. But for some reason he don’t know how they got there and his press secretary is even more confused.
One possible explanation, now this is just a wild guess but it could have happened this way by accident. It’s possible that Hunter brought some of his friends over to the White House to meet his dad, that afte a brief visit as they started to leave Hunter reached to pick up his coat he inadvertentantly pick up some of the papers with his coat.
Naturally when he left he was so proud of his dad he wanted to show his friends Joe’s office over at the Penn Biden Center. While he was showing them around he layed his coat down again. As they were leaving he picked his coat a few of the papers were left on the desk. Since his friends were out of town guest they went to the Biden home and when Hunter layed his coat down there the papers were left there in the garage.
Now that makes sense and anyone can see that it was accidental. Now that would prove that he was telling the truth all the time and he was completely innocent. Now that Joe has been proven innocent we can get back to blaming everything on President Trump.
P.S. They should instruct Hunter that if he finds anything in his underwear drawer marked Top Secrets to not look at it but to call Joe’s lawyers immediately to retrieve it.
