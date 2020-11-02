This nation is so close to falling all apart. If the Democrats win the President race and both Houses, it’s over. They will outlaw the gun, “The Second Amendment.” Doctors, lawyers, teachers, preachers and any sheriff worth his salt will have to stand our ground and say “Hell no.”
The fight will be on, millions will take up arms against our own government at that time. “The second was amended for these times.”
So if anyone wants this, go ahead and vote Democrat.
Cousin Wiley said: “No God fearing American is going to lay down the only protection they have for there family and loved ones.”
F. Handel Craft
Shady Grove
(1) comment
Another senile old man writes in to the leader call with an asinine letter he wants to embarrass his family with haha. The democrats aren't going to take your guns. They've never wanted to take your guns. That story is a distraction to keep you occupied while the republicans take your medicare and social security. Seriously where do you get this stuff?!?!
