Amidst the rancorous debate about matters as huge as democracy, racism, poverty, inequality, and the economy, there comes a dash of hope, a brief moment, when hope soars that somehow humanity will become unified in respecting all others and go the extra block, so to speak, and show it.
Today, a gentleman, Vincent, who works in Laurel’s Sanitation Department, drove past two aged people (my husband and me), about to try to lift a huge heavy suitcase into the back of our car. We were obviously no match for the task, though hoped we could somehow lift it.
Before we made the first hoist, unbeknownst to us, Vincent had seen us struggling down the steps of our 1206 7th Avenue AirBNB where we’ve been staying for two months. He had turned his truck around and stopped to ask if we needed help. We certainly did. He proceeded to single handily lift the probably 70-plus pound suitcase into the back of our car. We thanked him heartily and then he was gone, with a wish and a smile.
We will never forget his act of pure kindness bestowed on us, and want readers to know the City of Laurel has a valued, giving and caring person on the town’s staff, as no doubt there are many others. We will emulate Vincent, and promise to pay his kindness forward, hoping in time, the common act of reaching out to others will ease the dangerous times in which we live.
