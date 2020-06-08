These are agonizing moments in America, this one reason out of many, why there is diversity in young people peacefully protesting. They seek systematic change and have become increasingly disillusioned by the power structure. Leadership in Washington, D.C., now more than ever,need to re-examine and search their conscience. There is no passion nor empathy from Pennsylvania Avenue and God is not pleased. These young people are weary, doubtful,,suspicious and sending a clear message, “standstillism and nothingism”, will not stand..,Washington, D.C.,you must change your reckless, abusive immoral and distorted behavior.
To those young peaceful protesters controlled anger must always be the hallmark of this movement. History remembers, Harlem, Newark and Watts in Los Angeles. Riots and burnings destroyed businesses (grocery/drug stores) where the elderly and vulnerable shopped. This act was a significant inconvenience to those within these communities. Peaceful ends, by peaceful means, protest, then we must “Vote” The message to any young boy grappling between what’s right and wrong should be one of respect, principles and truth... then they witness POTUS using the Bible for s photo. op, in front of damaged house of worship. What do I tell that little boy which is worst,damaging the church or POTUS mocking the Bible?
During these times,I am reminded of the words of a song written by James W.Johnson;
Out from a gloomy past
Till now, we stand at last
Where the bright gleam
Of our bright star is cast
Johnny F. Harper
Laurel
