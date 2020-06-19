I have it seared into my tired brain that these UNCERTAIN TIMES call for unwavering measures. I thought, I need a song to equate and to sing along to that will highlight my and your experience traveling through. A song started to play inside my searching mind that equates my sentiments thoroughly.
Here it goes ... You Never Miss A Real Good Thing by Crystal Gayle.
You never miss a real good thing or know what it means.
You never see the light of day til it goes away
You never want a drink of water til the well runs dry
I am totally wondering’ how long will this be going on’...
But those words sound very similar to another song that filtered in my head. My thoughts are going in all directions as I am penning this letter. Oh me, Oh my ... stay focused, Glenda!
Glenda Flynt
Laurel
