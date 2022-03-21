Undoubtedly the Ukrainian people didn’t have an amendment like our Second Amendment. It’s almost unbelievable that people in a dangerous region like that don’t have a way to defend themselves. It take time to hand out weapons one at a time to civilians. Im sure a good many were killed by the Russians before they even received a weapon.
I know there are other countries where the civilian population can’t own weapons, Australia for one. Almost anyone could do them the same way as the Russians are doing the Ukraine. That is why our second amendment is so important. I don’t know that it would help but that is a good reason for Jones County to be a weapon sanctuary.
Ott Martin
Ellisville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.