Had a good little chuckle to myself in the wee morning hours of Wednesday as the Red Wave evaporated before my eyes. Seems like not too long ago the LLC saw fit to label me as a, and I quote, “legitimate right-wing extremist” for DARING to imply that our insistence on exercising our biyearly insanity at the ballot box trying to invoke change was an exercise in futility. Well, it looks like the optimists failed as we face a narrow lead in the House and most likely not retaking the Senate.
So, I gotta ask: What now? What’s the plan from here? We saw how many “freedom-loving Americans” showed up and they came up painfully short. We gonna Lucy-and-the-football it down the road to 2024? We’ll get em then! Is that it? Pin all our hopes on yet ANOTHER politician who will fail us? Or are we going to do something?
