I attended the “Welcome to Laurel Luncheon” at the YWCO. I enjoyed it immensely! There were many participants that attended. Malorie Rasberry was the spokesperson for the event. We were thrilled to partake of soups and Waldorf salad and drinks before enjoying the talk.
Malorie was an excellent speaker. She expounded on the beginnings of Laurel’s Main Street program to revitalize downtown, as a newcomer to Laurel. I admired her hospitality as she and others brainstormed techniques that could jumpstart an awareness of Laurel’s potential and awaken the realization of Laurel’s amazing history.
There are plenty of reasons to not give up on Laurel’s prosperity. If we choose to refresh our minds about the highly successful entrepreneurs that put Laurel on the map with their mind-blowing achievements, we would be surprised.
Laurel, Mississippi’s heritage is brimming with greatness in achievements that have made our country more prosperous.
Don’t be disheartened but enlightened to the realization that we can make a difference for the better. If we all stand to the cause as providers for the betterment, Laurel can successfully shine. In all that we attempt, let us do our best to be a bright light.
Glenda Flynt
Laurel
