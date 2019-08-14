My wife and I moved Laurel around the 1st of July but I have been here since the mid June. I pick up one of your papers every now and then and I have read a lot about the sheriff. I don’t know the whole story but I once lived in a community where the local newspaper spent a lot of time vilifying one of the city councilmen (he deserved it) but in the process they made him an underdog and everyone loves the underdog so he kept getting elected. I’m not taking a side here because like I say I don’t know the whole story. But a 3 million dollar increase in the sheriffs budget does seem excessive. Has he presented an itemized budget? So be careful that you don’t help him with all the negativity. I have seen happen. Thank you so much.
Lonnie Frye Sr.
Laurel
