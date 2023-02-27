Biden used the State of the Union address to accentuate the positive. He promoted record employment, 800,000 new manufacturing jobs, a cap on the cost of insulin, new investment in infrastructure, semiconductors, and energy development, and the fact that he paid down the deficit $1.7 trillion dollars. He also said it’s time to “finish the job” on an invigorated antitrust policy; to eliminate the “junk fees”; to reduce the cost of medications; and to make the tax code fair. Biden promised to prevent cuts to Social Security and Medicare. His “blue collar blueprint” to help regular Americans is obviously working very well.
The GOP, conversely, is stuck in a negative anti-woke culture battle because their top-down, tax-cuts-for-the-rich economic ideas have not worked in America. Instead, the GOP has exploded our debt, shipped jobs overseas, created financial and housing crises, and the quality of life has diminished in America under their watch. When the economy works well and when the tax code is more fair and includes corporate profits, we can pay down our debt. Biden has showed us why we all deserve to have a positive state of mind.
