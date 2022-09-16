Sir, you just hit the nail on the head. Great opinion piece (Jim Cegielski column of Sept. 10). Biden’s Independence Hall speech looked like it came straight from hell, and it probably did just that. Shame on this would-be dictator. Judas Joe Biden, and his Democrat denizens, are now operating in the clear. He is following the dictums of Adolf Hitler, and the Nazis, which is, “Blame the other side for what you are ACTUALLY doing.”
In the past few days, Biden has had his Gestapo, (DOJ, FBI) serve subpoenas and warrants to Trump supporters., Another dictum of Nazis... sic the Gestapo on those who decry you and your insane, asinine policies. Judas Joe and the Democrats, want to cow the resistance.
The entire career of Judas Joe has been one great con. What a grifter. Joe as “El Presidente” is his greatest con job ever. What a job, of dragging him over the finish line. He and his cohorts are turning this nation into a “Banana Republic”… hence the title of “El Presidente.” It IS fitting. Look at his cabinet, they are all, every last one of them, incompetent, zeros. This is a prime example of the “Peter principle,” which states a person rises to his or her highest level of incompetence. “Come on, Man,” HE is the poster boy of that principle.
I’m not a bumper sticker kind of guy, but I do have one on the rear window of my Tundra. It says, “Biden was not elected President, he was installed like a toilet.” I think there is something here to ponder. We have to get out and vote in November. We also have to make it difficult for the Democrats to cheat.
Oh well, these are the ponderings of an old retired physician. Take them for what they are worth. But, REMEMBER TO VOTE, COME NOVEMBER. It’s that important.
