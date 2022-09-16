Sir, you just hit the nail on the head. Great opinion piece (Jim Cegielski column of Sept. 10). Biden’s Independence Hall speech looked like it came straight from hell, and it probably did just that. Shame on this would-be dictator. Judas Joe Biden, and his Democrat denizens, are now operating in the clear. He is following the dictums of Adolf Hitler, and the Nazis, which is, “Blame the other side for what you are ACTUALLY doing.”

In the past few days, Biden has had his Gestapo, (DOJ, FBI) serve subpoenas and warrants to Trump supporters.,  Another dictum of Nazis... sic the Gestapo on those who decry you and your insane, asinine policies. Judas Joe and the Democrats, want to cow the resistance.  

