The debt-ceiling bill that just passed does almost nothing to cut spending or to change the unsustainability of the federal budget. The Biden - McCarthy deal leaves us with two clear conclusions.
The first is the GOP doesn’t really want to cut spending. Turns out that Republican leaders recognize that what the federal government funds is more popular than they like to claim. Defense, Social Security, Medicare, Veterans benefits are popular with Americans.
Second is that raising taxes on the rich is the only viable way to reduce the deficit. Biden made offers that really would reduce the deficit and restore fiscal responsibility, but Republicans said no to all: cut Trump’s tax cuts to the wealthy (save $2 Trillion!); close a variety of tax loopholes (https://twitter.com/POTUS/status/1660316196909072390?s=20) ($43 Billion); eliminate subsidies for Big Oil ($31 Billion); impose cost control for drugs bought by Medicare ($274 Billion); and $2.6 Trillion in tax raises on the rich: a 25% billionaire minimum tax, an increase the top income-tax rate from 37 to 39.6%, a higher tax on stock buybacks, higher taxes on large corporations.
All together, Biden’s proposals would have saved the government nearly $3.5 Trillion! That is what fiscal responsibility looks like.
Letters to the Editor are printed as they are received. Submit letters to murph@leader-call.com. Submission of a letter does not guarantee its publication. Anonymous letters will not be printed. Hand-written letters will not be accepted.
