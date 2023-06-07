The debt-ceiling bill that just passed does almost nothing to cut spending or to change the unsustainability of the federal budget. The Biden - McCarthy deal leaves us with two clear conclusions.

The first is the GOP doesn’t really want to cut spending. Turns out that Republican leaders recognize that what the federal government funds is more popular than they like to claim. Defense, Social Security, Medicare, Veterans benefits are popular with Americans.

