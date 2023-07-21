‘Biden S*#t Show’ column challenged
A Response to Mr. Ciegelski's article “The never-ending Biden S*#t Show”:
1) GOP has been in control of the House for 10 years since 2011. All they have done for the border is cut the budget. Their last budget called for the loss of 2,000 jobs for border patrol.
2) Inflation is not continuing - it's at 3% now. And you are daft if you think Biden is responsible for world-wide inflation. Of all advanced countries, only Japan has lower inflation than the USA.
3) You are plain wrong about crime. Murder rate is 23% higher in states that Trump won. For example, Mobile, AL has a murder rate of 20% and New York, NY is at 3%.
4). Please, don't you know we are now exporting oil and gas to the rest of the world? Biden has not stopped drilling, he has actually opened up more acres than anyone in history.
5) I have no problem with diversity and equity. Were you also against women's rights? Civil rights?
6) We have a $32 trillion debt because the GOP did not pay for the TRUMP and Bush tax cuts, so that lost revenue loss happens yearly and the debt gets larger yearly as a result. Answer is to go back to the tax rates under Clinton.
7) Trump signed order to get us out of Afghanistan. Glad we're done with it.
8) The United States has always fought for freedom. We should not stop now, and Putin should not win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.