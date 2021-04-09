Only in the darkness can you see the stars, said Martin Luther King Jr.
In dark times life can feel colorless. Before you kn \ow it, God will jumpstart His vision for you. Life can seem so blah, lacking cheerful colors. He created colors for us to make our world more intense and uplifting. Look, look around out of the seeming endless abyss. God will make a way where there seems no way. For a lengthy, seemingly endless passage of time we have had to put one foot in front of the other searching for the light through this plague of COVID.
I seek the Lord during these unpredictable and uncertain lengthy spans of time.
As I paint, placing my acrylics set at my side, I pray for you and I, that He adds more joyful colors daily into this uncertain (matte) pathway in time.
Glenda Flynt
Laurel
