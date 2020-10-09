Hopefully, this letter will prevent at least one burn accident. As a victim and seeing other victims, burns can be prevented with knowledge.
Everyone needs to know never to use gasoline on a fire or to start a fire. Diesel is better but one still has to be careful when burning. Fuel containers should be labeled as to contents. A well supplied first aid kit should be nearby and a water cooler filled with water and ice. No children should be allowed near a burn pile. A five- or 10-pound (ABC) fire extinguisher should also be nearby. A cell phone is very important to have.
My friend Charles Leggett provided first aid and transport. Excellent care was provided to me by Fast Pace Urgent Care in Ellisville, South Central Regional Emergency Room in Laurel, the Mississippi Burn Center in Jackson and Deaconess HomeCare. The treatment takes several weeks or months and is something no one should go through. As was said, hopefully no one will experience this type of accidental burn.
A burn victim and friend,
Charles M. Coker Jr.
Ellisville
