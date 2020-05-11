In his column on the Coronavirus, Jim Cegielski passed up an opportunity to speak sensibly to this, the most terrifying issue of our lifetimes, and instead chose to viciously attack those he considers his political enemies. He falsely claimed that Democrats promoted the relief fund to establish ‘socialism’ in America, an absurd claim. As a newspaper editor who presumably follows events in Washington, Mr. Cegielski should know better than to claim that it was Democrats alone who voted for the relief package. In fact, the legislation was approved by Republicans as well and was signed into law by President Trump.
I don’t hear Cegielski calling President Trump a socialist. And I’m pretty sure the people who got those relief checks don’t think of themselves as victims of some kind of sinister socialist plot. They desperately need that money for food and rent and gas. Instead of ad hominem attacks, Mr. Cegielski should concentrate on providing his readership with useful information to get us through these extremely difficult times, instead of throwing gasoline on an already raging fire.
James Elkhorn
Ovett
