Can “city government” be a part of “customer service”?
Have you ever had a concern or complaint about city services and then call City Hall (city administration) or another city department for help and no one can answer a question or direct you to the city department that can help you? Have you ever called; no one answers; you leave a voice message; and no one returns your call?
Customer service is defined by Webster’s dictionary as “the assistance and advice provided by a company or an entity to those who buy or use its products or services. City government is the administration of the local affairs of a city--the political direction and control — exercised by its members, citizens or inhabitants of the corporate limits.
If these definitions are correct and are necessary to the functions of city government, then why are many concerns, complaints and/or violations being disregarded? Awareness can be driven by a concern/complaint which then requires compliance. Therefore, many things are happening in Laurel, around “Hometown,” that are not being addressed, such as: unkempt property, junk vehicles, junk equipment, piles of trash/debris/old furniture, potholes, uneven street repairs, abandoned, dilapidated structures, construction/repairs not getting permits on buildings or signs, etc. Each of these concerns can be investigated and addressed by the City of Laurel’s “Code of Ordinances” and “IN-CODE”/the I.T.S. work order program.
So the reason for my letter to the editor is “the concerns and complaints that are not being addressed.” I’ve called; left voice messages; sent emails to city administration or the city department and “no one” returns the call or emails. Has this happened to you?
What do we need to do for answers? We pay both city and county tax millages, sales tax, an additional sales tax referendum for recreation programs and improvements that are required in our annual budget. But then city administration needs to help us — its citizens — to provide explanations and city services.
In other words, I won’t forget ... I’ll continue to call or email and you can do the same! We all need to start evaluating and grading the performance of our city leaders and employees. City elections are set for May, 2021; and, citizens who can qualify and who want to run for office need to qualify by Wednesday, March 31, 2021.
By the way ...”city government is customer service”!!!
Linda Walton
Ward 3, Laurel
