“This nation will never have another civil war”. We could have “Anarchy” that could destroy this nation as we know it. The further we get away from our Constitution that was written to protect our “God” given rights the closer we get to Tyranny and Anarchy will proceed it. “Anarchy” will bring on “Martial Law”—nationwide.
It has been brought to my attention as of lately a song or two has gotten the attention of a lot of people. “A poem or song can by a mighty powerful tool. It can bring a strong man to tears and lead him down the aisle to salvation. It can inspire a young man to join the war.” This is the point-when “John Brown”, an abolitionist was hung a song was written by James Greenleaf-The John Brown Song. Some say the song was “the straw that broke the Campbells back”.
