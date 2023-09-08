A few thoughts in response to the August 30th editorial «Nothing ‘unprecedented’ about an August hurricane» that tried to shame Nora O’Donnell from CBS News and the other «sheeple» who believe in climate change. You know who believes in climate change? The largest financial newspaper n America, the top insurance companies, and global bankers. A recent article in the Wall Street Journal reports that top insurance companies are raising insurance costs to homeowners and businesses in response to climate disasters. The Wall Street Journal found that double-digit rate increases have been approved in 31 states since the beginning of 2022 (https://www.wsj.com/economy/housing/home-insurers-are-charging-more-and-insuring-less-9e948113).
You know who else believes in climate change? American farmers. According to the American Farm Bureau Federation, 37 percent of U.S. farmers report plowing under crops that won’t reach harvest maturity because of extreme heat and drought (https://www.cnn.com/2022/08/17/business/west-drought-farmers-survey-climate/index.html).
