We would climb trees whenever we could. If we rode our bikes far enough back in the woods we would build fires and pretend we were cowboys and our bikes were the horses. We found this one tree that became the favorite, it had a natural “V” in it low enough to the ground that made it climbable for everyone. It was a mango tree and we ate the mangoes at all stages of their ripeness. If they were green we would bring sugar or hot sauce, depending on how you felt that day. The tree was the perfect size for all of us to sit on our own branch and we would hash it out about the school work we had that day. Some days we would look for iguanas or frogs, and other days we would build a fire in a newly dug hole in the ground and roast sompopo ants in banana tree juice just for fun.
Madison Gass
Laurel
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.