I have a 74 -year-old mother that was diagnosed with rectal cancer in August 2022. It’s come to my attention that the SCRMC Wellness Center has decided to shut down. There is a group of senior citizens that my mom is a part of that uses the pool. They love going to exercise and be out among other people. This is probably the only “outing” they get every week.
We just built a brand new hospital to use, to keep up with technology, what was the purpose of it in the new hospital if they are not going to be able to use it? Most of these people that use the pool have had hip, knee and other replacements to keep limber. It gives them energy and motivation to keep going. These people are someone’s grandmas and grandpas. If they quit going, then what happens?
What would you rather have, a grandparent that’s up and active or in a wheelchair in some nursing home, growing old and not being able to walk at all. I know which one I would choose. For what I hear, the Board of Supervisors are responsible for keeping up the hospital. I’m not going to “bad-mouth” these people. But hey need to take in consideration to help these people keep going to the Wellness Center. I have one question Do you want this to happen to the next generation?”
One day we are all gonna get old and can’t get up and go. We would like to have a place to go in the future to help us keep going, to have motivation. I would like to say this in closing. If people get really sick, I mean really sick, they would think otherwise.
Please tell your supervisors we need this place for our senior citizens to keep going. Let them know we want our senior citizens to be around a little while longer. May God Bless!
Editor’s note: The fitness floor of the Wellness Center is closing May 31 and some specialized classes will be available for a fee, SCRMC officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.