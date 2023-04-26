I have a 74 -year-old mother that was diagnosed with rectal cancer in August 2022. It’s come to my attention that the SCRMC Wellness Center has decided to shut down. There is a group of senior citizens that my mom is a part of that uses the pool. They love going to exercise and be out among other people. This is probably the only “outing” they get every week. 

We just built a brand new hospital to use, to keep up with technology, what was the purpose of it in the new hospital if they are not going to be able to use it? Most of these people that use the pool have had hip, knee and other replacements to keep limber. It gives them energy and motivation to keep going. These people are someone’s grandmas and grandpas. If they quit going, then what happens?

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.