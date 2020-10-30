As I sit in this solemn place, I’ve become even more concerned by the incendiary views and code words of the publisher of “The Laurel Leader -Call.” The published words seemingly come from a bitter man, as evident from his Oct. 10, 2020 Opinion Column.
I respect the First Amendment as long as the right of speech is truthful, decent and doesn’t defame others and their rights. Being a liberal and a Biden/Harris supporter, I must respond to the publishers concerns: 1.) I cringe at paying my taxes, while the wealthy use loopholes to avoid paying taxes as POTUS paying $750.00. As a liberal, I believe paying my taxes, helping others, personal responsibility, empathy and prayer. 2.) Which is worst, a national mask mandate to save lives, or 220 thousand plus individuals losing their lives because of Covid-19 and inadequate leadership. 3.) A mental patient prone to a violent outburst might be in need of psychological assistance rather than law enforcement. 4.) Prior to it’s passage, President Obama offered an olive-branch to the GOP controlled senate, encouraging them to sat down and over a beer, work out the kinks of the Affordable Care Act. The GOP under the leadership of Mitch McConnell refused and said, “We are going to make sure he (Obama) is a one term president.”
The Founding Fathers could have never foreseen, mass shootings whether at any school, peaceful protest, church, synagogue or mosque. No individual in either party wishes to enter other’s home and take their guns, the concern, lack of background checks. Though a personal choice, the purchase and quadrupling of guns, unless at war solves nothing. Bibilically, David slayed Goliath with one stone hurled from a sling.
Some people are influenced by what looks and sounds good and not what “The Father” requires of us. I am reminded from the book, “Mein Kampf,” were Adolf Hitler realized there was something to the quality of softmindedness. He said, “I use emotion for many and reserve reason for the few.”
Like Dives before Lazarus, some individuals within this administration are unmoved by suffering, poverty and poverty stricken communities. There concern, profit, I-isms, divisive and incendiary words. The hard hearted never sees people, but objects.
Johnny F. Harper
Laurel
