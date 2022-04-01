My concerns for all young children in this society are numerous. To expound on just a few; Whether these children will become a victim of gun violence; be or become abused at home or their community; victims and unaware of disguised bigotry and hate; see and hear vile, uncompassionate dark and demonic racist language at the dinner table and finally, witnessing adults in their effort to overthrow democracy in America. In most circumstances, these children have been unknowingly victimized.
There is this premise by some individuals that act upon and believe that half-truths have a place in this society. This fantasy of self-deception, comfortable vanity, laws and lies now rear it’s ugly head.The immeasured words that drip from the lips of those who whether politically, spiritually or even editorially are as dangerous as the bullet. Sadly, the laxity of sanity and it’s unreconciled conflicts (racism, voter-suppression self-centeredness, corruption, absurdness, etc.) are only a few of the ugly monsters in the room.
Any effort to halt God”s program is fruitless, ‘His ‘ truth will march on.God in all of ‘His’ magnificence, has a way of putting individuals and nations in their place. So,to those men and women unwilling or incapable of ceasing to spread their divisive,dangerous and words, you will have blood on your hands. You must be reminded of the Lord’s words to Job:
“Gird up now thy loin like a man; for I will demand of thee and answer thou me.”
Johnny F Harper
Laurel
