Last March, 2021, I wrote a letter to the editor about how city government “should be” customer service. HOWEVER, the same non-response to my calls, texts, and emails are never answered by city administration – from the mayor, department heads, assistants, council members. Are they all that “busy”??
So ... have you ever had a concern or complaint about city services, then call City Hall (city administration) or another city department for help, and no one can answer a question or direct you to the city department that can help you? Have you ever called; no one answers; you leave a message; and no one returns your call or texts you back or answers emails?
It happens all the time! I have been calling and/or emailing since this past June about several code violations and still no one answers! Do we need to petition for help?
Our city government — our City Hall — should definitely work on their “customer service”! In other words their approach to the citizens of Laurel should be addressed. And, if you don’t call or question something that concerns you, it will fall in the governmental “abyss”.
It would be amazing if I (we) could get a response to concerns or complaints within 24 hours or at least by 48 hours that they have received the calls, the emails and will be “working on some type of answer”--not just dead air or no acknowledgment. That request shouldn’t be hard to do!
So ... what do we need to do for answers? We all pay both city and county tax millages, sales taxes, and additional sales tax referendum for recreation programs and improvements that are required in our annual City budget.
We pay their salaries and the services for the city. City Administration needs to respect all the needs of our community — not just in a certain neighborhood or district. This administration has only been in office for one year as of July 1, 2021, of a four (4) year term — the next election is not until 2025.
Therefore, things are not happening in a timely manner. There is no transparency of ongoing projects and improvements. The Code of Ordinances are not being used which are our approved laws and regulations. And, there are 16.54 square miles in the city limits that has a defined downtown commercial district, a defined boundary of our renowned “Historic District” or HOMETOWN renovations, and seven (7) designated wards. However, each Ward has its own concerns and complaints!!!
I won’t forget these ongoing concerns (I have my lists) and will continue to press city leaders and departments for help, especially in my Ward and my neighborhood.
