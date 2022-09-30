Last March, 2021, I wrote a letter to the editor about how city government “should be” customer service. HOWEVER, the same non-response to my calls, texts, and emails are never answered by city administration – from the mayor, department heads, assistants, council members. Are they all that “busy”??

So ... have you ever had a concern or complaint about city services, then call City Hall (city administration) or another city department for help, and no one can answer a question or direct you to the city department that can help you? Have you ever called; no one answers; you leave a message; and no one returns your call or texts you back or answers emails?

