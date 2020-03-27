We have all had a good laugh over the Coronavirus. Of course no one we loved has died yet, but our turn is coming, and it’s coming fast
Yesterday I went to a local restaurant drive through. The lobby packed full of people who just don’t get it. You think Walmart cares about you? WRONG! Stay out of there, go to the Mom and Pop stores. You’re safer and they need you to survive.
You know what I’m scared of? I’m scared of killing my Daddy, yeah me. Don’t you people understand what is happening? Trump is right. It’s an invisible enemy, an enemy we need to be hiding from.
No one should have to die from someone else’s stupidity. People having large parties and traveling are laughing in the face of death, and that’s fine as long as its their death.
Anyone trying to make a profit off of this is pond scum (edited). All anyone needs, is to make it to the other side of this and all you should want is for all of us to make it. Our town is full of travelers and traveling is what is carrying the virus around the world. So why not shut things down. Well, that’s all about the money, it sure isn’t to keep the average citizen safe. And encouraging out-of-town guests is the absolute worst thing anyone can do.
I have family in many states who have the good sense to stay put. We sure do miss them, but have no doubt that traveling is the most dangerous thing you can do.
As a God-fearing person, I am not afraid of death. What I am afraid of is the death of my family and my friends. You see, the coronavirus isn’t a personal thing, it’s about loving thy neighbor, something many people don’t.
Please go home and stay there, buy groceries for a week, shop for the elderly, those who are high risk, because there are so many that fit in the high risk category,
In Dollar General, a man was coughing in the aisle I was on, and he didn’t cover his mouth nor did turn his head. Just a regular guy who doesn’t care about my health, my life or yours
I am so angry and getting angrier every day. You need to get angry, demand the 6-foot rule from everyone and demand our officials protect us from ourselves because we obviously don’t have the means to do it.
My biggest fear isn’t dying, it is being the one left. Wouldn’t it be wonderful if, when the virus passes, we all still have family dinners, go fishing and never ever forget that “Love Thy Neighbor” thing.
Other tips:
1. Call your mortgage or loan company and tell them you have been impacted by the coronavirus. They are doing an amazing job
2. If laid off, the unemployment office will be adding workers. Bear with them, it will get better
3. Ambetter is a great alternative Health Insurance. Check it out before getting Cobra. You will be glad you did
4. If and when possible, order groceries for pick up
5. Keep the elderly and high risk safe. Run errands for them and leave items at the door
6. Officials set some examples
Belinda Harrison
Citizens Against
Corruption
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.