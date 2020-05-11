Like most reasonable people during these unusual times, I can only surmise what the uncertain future holds for this society. Not just because of the coronavirus, but just as important, is man’s disregard and insensitivity to and for man. Viruses and other natural disasters come and go, but hate, if not addressed, finds a home, then entrenches itself in the heart.
Genesis 1:10,12,18,21,25,27 and 28 are most interesting to me considering the views of some in today’s world. I ask of myself, first, “how satisfied is the Creator with man, whom he left dominion over what He made?” I encourage leadership in Washington, D.C. to take the time and read from the book of Zephaniah 1:1-18; 2,3:1-6. God’s concerns are for the poor, the forgotten, the downtrodden; not stocks and bonds, and building bigger and more barns. Regardless, any leader especially, should think in terms of “our” instead of selfish “I-isms”. The god of pleasure and thrills play out and lies will eventually be short-lived.
Those dark and demonic presidential speeches, emails, and tweets can only be challenged when people of good will and those silent, good people gird their courage, speak out, act on basic truthful convictions, then vote. If not this generation and those possible to come, will face a calculated risk, to be or not to be.
Johnny Harper
Laurel
