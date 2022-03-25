Do you have valid concerns about Ketanji Brown Jackson’s sentencing of pedophiles? Do you think someone who cant define what a “woman” is shouldn’t be on the nation’s highest court? Well I’ve got bad news for you: You’re a racist now. Don’t shoot the messenger, that’s just how it is in our brave new world.
Of course we can still drag a white man’s name through the mud, call him a rapist and a drunk in front of his wife and kids during his confirmation. We can even do the same to white women, and even black men if they’re Republican (In fact, it’s so safe to tear down a Republican Black Man nominated for SCOTUS, that you get to be President 30 years afterward).
Bring up valid issues in a judge’s record though? Not if it’s a black Progressive woman! You’re now forever labeled a hateful racist. When will this word stop having meaning? When will we stop allowing it to be a cudgel with which the Left beats us into submission? Our first reaction to this accusation should not be vehemently denying the ridiculous label, but outright mockery. The only response this ridiculous label deserves is a blunt “And?”, just complete disregard for it.
There’s nothing racist about these questions, the Left is just made uncomfortable by them and they revert to name-calling, and they do it because it still works, because limp-wristed Republicans will twist themselves into knots at the mere thought of being called racist.
Tyler Bickham
Laurel
