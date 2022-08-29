Mrs. Flints letter last Thursday is the greatest piece of evidence I can present for the erosion of my faith in “American Democracy.” This is what we have to contend with: Low information voters who willingly believe endless falsehood’s under the pretense of “Our Democracy.”
The fact that she proudly voted for Biden and still refers to the Capital Riot as an “insurrection” reveals the depths of her delusions. You can’t reason with these people, there is no magical combination of arguments and debates that will one day cause her to go “Ah, yes I see now how wrong I was! MAGA!” That doesn’t happen, and wasting time giving her a platform to spew her room temperature takes is why the Right Wing continues to fail miserably at literally everything.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.