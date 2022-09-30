Jim must be REAL desperate to sell papers trying to bring in “opposing voices,” but what’s the reality of this? Conservative Americans are routinely silenced, censored, persecuted, and imprisoned for trying to speak the truth, something that cannot be said of the Left in any capacity, even in violence, frequently bailed out by Soros backed AG on the rare chance they even get caught. Leftists are allowed to act with impunity, such in the case of the man who ran over a young Republican in North Dakota. Oh, but the Laurel Leader Call’s response? “Let’s hear what he other side has to say!”
I’ve heard what the other side has to say when they brag about grooming children, about stealing elections, and when they taunt us from international platforms how they’re going to enact Great Resets to destroy the middle class. The Left does not want to engage with us out of a desire for dialogue, they want to run out the clock. They want to bog us down in discussion over our God given rights while they work to rip them away from us.
