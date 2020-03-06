I pen this letter with a sense of disappointment for the endless tunnel of no shame in the body of politics from 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. Having personally known three children between the ages of three and seven who died; one, from a massive heart attack, the other from interstitial fibrosis and the other, cancer. I promised them and my God, to speak out for other children.
What I’ve witnessed educationally, politically and ethically, for the past several years is most disturbing. One of my concerns in our schools, is whether American/World History, and/or U.S. Government being taught in whole or, are there certain restrictions that limit what a teacher can discuss. Is the full scope of conversation narrowed considering the present administration.
I posed this question to the Director of Curriculum, and was told that a parent could request their child be taught mentioned courses without any restrictions even POTUS’s policies and practices. Needless to say, I was told by some former and present educators, there were limitations. My response to information provided by the office of DOC was there are many parents who never attend a PTO meeting and/or parent-teacher conference.
I am hopeful whether covertly or otherwise, these interferences aren’t materializing from the United Secretary OF Education, Ms Betsy DeVos. Public, not government schools as President Trump derogatorily refers to them, is the hallmark of this society, that is and has made this country great.
Johnny Harper
Laurel
