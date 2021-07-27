Governor Reeves must remove Dr. Dobbs as State Health Officer immediately. Dobbs’ recent temper tantrum where he labeled folks as “anti-science Nazis” and “excuse monkeys” for expressing opinions about Covid-19 that differ from his own was immature and likely racist.
His threats to impose “draconian measures” to get his way demonstrates a profound ignorance of history and constitutional law. No surprise, the ignorant comments of a petty tyrant in a position of leadership in the state of Mississippi gets picked up by the national media and is repeated immediately to the four corners of the world, to the great shame of the good folk of this state.
Dr. Dobbs is neither the grantor nor the guarantor of our freedoms. Governor Reeves should know that Mississippians expect leadership roles to be staffed by persons who are intellectually capable and have sufficient emotional maturity to perform ably during a time of crisis.
The Governor should be ashamed of this situation, this is a reflection of his overall leadership, and he should take immediate steps to set things right.
Jim Grantham
Laurel
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.