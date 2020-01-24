UPS ran over my dog Sophie of 7 years, in my front yard, while I stood 15 foot away. Since yesterday, I’ve been able to speak with over 100 UPS workers, who’ve said driver was at fault.
I saw the driver at the main road, but before I could walk outside to call Sophie in, the driver had already parked and ran over her. The supervisor at Laurel UPS said he would look into how fast she was going, but of course, he never let me know. The driver was going too fast to be in my yard. UPS tells drivers that they should not go into someone’s yard or driveway, yet the driver came into mine, and my dog’s life was cut short because of it.
I know some people think dogs are just pets, but they’re not. They’re family. My 20-month-old son walks around my house saying, “Sophie”, not knowing that her life was taken by a reckless driver.
The UPS workers said that the UPS will do something if they get some bad media. My family deserves more than, “I’m sorry your dog was ran over.” She was ran over in my yard. She could have ran over my child. Our driveway is not very far from the main road, at the speed she was going, she wouldn’t have been able to stop for my child. I guess if she would have killed my child, UPS might do something?
Stormy Riels
Stringer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.