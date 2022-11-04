On the fox news sunday show they were giving a new reason for global warming. Now they are blaming it on dogs. I happen to have two dogs and now they have got my dander up. I didn’t want to have to do this but now I’m going to have to let the cat out of the bag.
I have given all those scientist enough time to figure out what causes global warming and have decided they will never figure it out on their own. John Kerry is only a small part of global warming. anyone with half a brain knows that fire has to do with heat. on my property I have a gazillion (a new amount that can’t be calculated on any modern day computer) fire ants.
I really didn’t want to let my secret out because I like to stay warm. now if you will just pay attention to the fire ants the further they come out of the ground the hotter it gets. When they build a big hill it gets really hot. When they start to go back into the ground it starts to get cool down, the deeper they go the colder it gets. Now this is a seasonal thing for different parts of the world. If every fire ant all over the world came out at the same time the world would burn up.
Now that I have let my secret out I pray that John Kerry and his cronies won’t kill them all because I like to stay warm. Don’t mess with my dogs or my ants.
