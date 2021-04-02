How many times have you heard, “You on the outside looking in; once you get on the inside, the scene is different from what you see from the outside?” This will be the case with a number of persons running for office in Laurel, where the city is in the middle of major street, sewer, water and other projects under way with collaborative sources like the FEMA bridge project on Iris Drive and the Leontyne Price Boulevard project downtown that are “in midstream.”
Unfortunately, there are candidates making a pure mockery of the election process, including one incumbent councilman who went AWOL, derelicted his duty to his constituents and abandoned his post for months, and, now vies to be the Mayor of Laurel, which is inconsistent, incongruous, paradoxical and oxymoronic to genuine representative democracy. Also, there is the “barber” who operates his shop indicative of his capacity to manage City Hall. Empirically, the “barber” is merely a pawn in this scheme of vote-siphoning to help the derelict. The “barber” has “chance of a snowball in hell.” Perhaps, he embarks to be “a Shawn O’Hara.”
Voters who buy into this ploy will accept a buzzard with feathers on it as a turkey, which is the level of Black duping staged for the April 6 primary election.
Interestingly, Abraham Lincoln would tell Black voters for Mayor and Ward Four as he told the National Union League on June 9, 1864: “I do not allow myself to suppose that either the convention or the League have concluded to decide that I am either the greatest or best man in America, but rather they have concluded that it is not best to swap horses while crossing the river, and have further concluded that I am not so poor a horse that they might not make a botch of it in trying to swap.” That is, City Hall “horse” and Ward Four “horse” are “in midstream” on several projects to improve Laurel. Prudence dictates, “not to swap and make a botch of it.” So, on April 6, stay on these “horses” that are now in “midstream.”
Harvey Warren
Laurel
