The current procedure to elect a Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives has been referred to by so-called experts as a “clown show” (along with another type of show which, out of respect for the reading public I will refrain from including herein.) For much of my adult Life I have considered practically all of the routine functions of the U.S. Congress to be a clown show. Check out a few leftover videos of the January 6 Commie-mittee for a prime example of the overall process.

As of this writing, there have been ten unsuccessful attempts to elect Kevin McCarthy (whom it occurred to me awhile back looks remarkably like the 1980’s T.V. character ALF (check it out for yourself) Speaker in an effort to hold onto the Establishment’s control of the government. One would think that the message would be obvious by now. Maybe if someone of prominence would send a Facebook message to the RINO-cratic faction who refuses to give up, they would catch on. Because, as we all know, Facebook is always a dependable source of information and guidance.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.