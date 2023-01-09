The current procedure to elect a Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives has been referred to by so-called experts as a “clown show” (along with another type of show which, out of respect for the reading public I will refrain from including herein.) For much of my adult Life I have considered practically all of the routine functions of the U.S. Congress to be a clown show. Check out a few leftover videos of the January 6 Commie-mittee for a prime example of the overall process.
As of this writing, there have been ten unsuccessful attempts to elect Kevin McCarthy (whom it occurred to me awhile back looks remarkably like the 1980’s T.V. character ALF (check it out for yourself) Speaker in an effort to hold onto the Establishment’s control of the government. One would think that the message would be obvious by now. Maybe if someone of prominence would send a Facebook message to the RINO-cratic faction who refuses to give up, they would catch on. Because, as we all know, Facebook is always a dependable source of information and guidance.
I read earlier that Donald Trump has been nominated for House Speaker. Until a year or two ago, I was unaware that the Speaker is not required to be an elected member of the House. It occurred to me upon learning this that I would dearly love to see Trump in the position. Think about it: The Speaker is second in line to the presidency. It also turns out that (as I learned in elementary school back when genuine knowledge and facts were taught in school; as opposed to now when more emphasis is placed on making kids feel better and/or chopping off body parts for the purpose of gender fluidity) there is a quirky little detail of which a lot of people seemingly are unaware: the fact that, under certain circumstances, an individual can serve up to ten years as U.S. President. It is addressed in the Twenty-Second Amendment to the Constitution.
So, while it would be a long-shot, there would, I believe, potentially be a scenario in which Donald J. Trump could become Speaker of the House; thoroughly investigate (in a 100 percent totally legitimate manner), impeach and convict Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for failure to comply with their oaths of office. Trump could then serve the remainder of Biden’s term and run for his second full term of office.
For all the uproar over Trump being out of favor with voters, I would wager that with the experience he gained regarding back-stabbing Washington, D.C. allies during his first term, by 2024 he will have, once again, turned the Country and the economy around. His second full term would be icing on the cake (with ice cream and sprinkles on top.) And with a little luck, we might even have enough election reforms in place by ten to squelch another election steal like we have seen (but too many don’t want to admit) in recent elections.
Presently, I am having a degree of difficulty maintaining my faith in God. Such a scenario as I just described would take away any doubt I’ve ever had.
Letters are printed as they are received. Anonymous letters will not be published. Send letters to murph@leader-call.com. Submission of a letter does not guarantee its publication.
