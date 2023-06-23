One candidate running for Lieutenant Governor supports elimination of the state income tax. The Mississippi Joint Legislative Budget Committee is projecting $7.5 billion in revenue for 2024. Of that, $2.7 billion will be sales taxes, and $2.4 billion will be income taxes. (https://www.lbo.ms.gov/pdfs/fy24_jlbc_rec.pdf). First problem is practical and the second is moral. First, nobody wants to live with depleted government services. Less money for schools, water treatment, public safety. No thank you!
Kansas tried this experiment a decade ago and it was disasterous. A few states do function fairly well without an income tax, but they have resources to make up lost revenue that we do not – Texas and Alaska have oil and gas; Florida has tourism; Nevada has gambling. Second, if Republicans must cut taxes, please cut the grocery tax.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.