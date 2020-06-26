It”s a damn good time to be writing and sanging the blues. Seems like every day they ain’t no good news. Joe Diffiee and John Prine were both friends of mine. But like “Ole Hank” they will be with us forever. Then we’ll all see each other “Down by the river side when we gather.”
I’m gone dig us out of this blues now listen well “He’s still got the whole world in His hands.”
He’s got the little bitty babies in His hand.
He’s got this ugly old sinful man in His hands.”
F. Handel Craft
Shady Grove
